It turns out that the world’s first with coronavirus was a seafood seller from Wuhan – and this is important news. The main thing from the Science article

The first person to contract the coronavirus in December 2019 was a woman who traded seafood at the Huanan wholesale market in Wuhan, China. This was discovered by biologist Michael Sparrow of the University of Arizona, who specializes in the study of the genetic evolution of viruses. His research was published in the scientific journal Science.

According to Science, the woman fell ill on December 11. This is the first reported case of COVID-19 in China. After that, other traders and people visiting the market ended up in local hospitals, the magazine notes.

The study says that most of the early cases of COVID-19 in Wuhan point to the western part of the wholesale market, where, among other things, raccoon dog cages were housed. According to Michael Sparrow, this supports the theory that the source of SARS-CoV-2 was from animals on the market.

The findings of the study refute claims by Wuhan authorities that the first person to contract COVID-19 was a 41-year-old man who worked as an accountant, did not visit the market and went to the hospital on December 8. Based on this, the authorities believed that the source of the virus was not related to the market or research laboratory. However, Science writes that this 41-year-old man went to the hospital on December 8 with toothache complaint and only then, on December 16, – probably in public transport or a hospital – did he get sick with the coronavirus.

Home addresses of coronavirus cases in 2019 are marked in red and blue. Red – those cases in which the connection with the Huanan market was established. Blue – in which it was not installed. Illustration: Science

Science notes that mammals susceptible to coronaviruses, including raccoon dogs, were marketed in the Huanan market and three other animal markets in Wuhan before the pandemic. However, the magazine adds, it will probably never be possible to accurately establish a link between the emergence of SARS-CoV-2 and animals from the market without samples taken at the time of the emergence of the virus.