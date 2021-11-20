Jack Dorsey shared white paper of decentralized bitcoin exchange

Jack Dorsey has posted a link to the white paper of the TBD decentralized bitcoin exchange based on his payment company Square.

First draft of white paper is up, and on GitHub: https://t.co/rn35B8gw6D https://t.co/RPZPyhlLin – jack⚡️ (@jack) November 20, 2021

The project is described as “a protocol for disclosing liquidity and exchanging assets (such as bitcoin, fiat money, or real-world goods).” It was named tbDEX.

The platform “leverages decentralized networks to exchange assets, providing a framework for building public trust.”

“We are at the crossroads of our financial system. The emergence of trustless decentralized networks opens up opportunities for a future in which trading can take place without the permission, participation or benefit of financial intermediaries, ”the document says.

According to the white paper tbDEX, 1.7 billion adults around the world do not have access to the banking system. Two-thirds of them own a mobile phone to help them access financial services.

The document noted that the first purchase of a cryptocurrency involves the use of a centralized exchange, and access to decentralized financial services requires multiple transfers of assets and transaction fees at each stage. TbDEX intends to solve this problem.

Instead of a governance token, developers suggest that participants negotiate trust directly with each other or, by mutual agreement, contact a trusted third party and vouch for one of them.

Commissions for transactions will be set by the market and depend on the amount of information provided. Anonymous transactions are more expensive.

“The tbDEX protocol provides secure exchange while providing the minimum identification information that satisfies the counterparty. The protocol itself will not collect any personal data, ”the document says.

The developers noted that the published white paper describes the proposed plan for public comment and is not complete. The team intends to update the document in future revisions.

Earlier, Jack Dorsey said that payment giant Square is considering creating a device for mining the first open source cryptocurrency.

Recall that in July the company announced the creation of a hardware wallet and service for storing bitcoin. The development team was led by Max Giese, Head of Device Security at Square.

