Jack from Titanic survived and ended up in Rostov-on-Don. Now he’s a tiktoker and the new Russian Leo DiCaprio

The Russian blogger with his appearance broke people and at the same time the canons of the film “Titanic” (well, almost). The guy is a copy of the young Leonardo DiCaprio, and it seems that now you can make a continuation of the legend, where Jack still survived. Call Hollywood, we’ve got a million dollar idea here.

Tiktok user from Rostov-on-Don Alexander Gridin with a nickname nedicaprio shoots funny sketches and musical parodies and wins the hearts of the audience not only with her creativity, but also with her appearance. In one of the videos published on June 22, the guy took part in a trend in which Tiktokers compare the traits of their parents and summarize what and from whom they got it. So, the blogger showed that nature played a little naughty and he did not take everything from his parents.

In the video, Alexander, dancing, demonstrated that with his growth nature did not let him down and he grew up to 180 centimeters.

And with the color of the eyes it turned out not entirely predictable, because both of Alexander’s parents have brown eyes, but the blogger’s eyes turned out to be blue.

Alexander’s video went viral on tiktok and gained over a million views.

Tiktok users were struck by the similarity of the blogger with the famous actor Leonardo DiCaprio.

Dad: Leonardo DiCaprio.

Mom: Milla Jovovich.

😅

Jack, is that you?

And it seems that Rose herself from “Titanic” could confuse Alexander and Jack. After all, the blogger is really very similar to the main character of the film, which he proved with another video. In the video, Tiktoker changed into clothes as if from the times of the beginning of the 20th century, and in the background he showed frames from the film.

Is history worth rewriting? The guy asked in the video description.

And even if it is almost impossible to rewrite the tragic story of Jack and Rose in love, it is easy to come up with an alternative ending. Alexander showed how Jack could get revenge on Rose for not sharing a door in the ocean with him after the sinking of the Titanic.

It seems that laziness is also not alien to nature, so she loves copy-paste with all her heart. So, foreigners found another double of Leonardo DiCaprio, and the Russians know him very well. One had only to remember who sings the song “Komarovo”.

