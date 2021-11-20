Jack Sparrow could get a solo movie without Johnny Depp

It’s been over three years since Disney announced that Johnny Depp would no longer play Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean“, But fans completely rejected this decision.

Currently in development are two parts of the franchise, one of which will be a continuation of the tape “Dead Men Tell No Tales“, And the other – a spin-off, in which the main role will be played by Margot Robbie. Petitions and campaigns for Depp’s comeback have garnered millions of online signatures, so it’s clear that a significant portion of the intended target audience isn’t interested in an adventure on the high seas without Jack Sparrow.

In turn, the portal Giant Freakin Robot shared new information that Disney is developing a project dedicated to Jack Sparrow, but they do not plan to return Depp to the role. However, no more information is attached, which means it should be taken as just another rumor.

Given that many fans are eager to see Depp return to the role of Jack Sparrow, if true, Disney could get a backlash for such an announcement.

What do you think of another actor playing Jack Sparrow? Be sure to share your opinion in the comments below!