Jack Sparrow’s unusual gait appeared from across the sea

The sailor showed and explained to people why Jack Sparrow, the protagonist of the Pirates of the Caribbean films, has a strange gait. Fans realized that Johnny Depp was dedicated to the pirate role. After all, the actor took into account everything, and even the long life of the captain at sea.

Tiktok user and sailor Benjamin Beikk with nickname fisherbenny in one of his videos, he revealed one of the secrets of the image of the pirate Jack Sparrow. In a video published on February 18, the guy showed why the captain of the Black Pearl ship walks and runs strangely. Indeed, the pirate’s gait is relaxed, his legs often twist, and it seems that he has more rum in his blood than it should.

In the video, Benjamin asks viewers if they’ve thought about what makes Captain Jack Sparrow wander around strangely. And then, by his own example, he reminds subscribers that the captain walks tumbling from side to side and strangely keeps his hands in the air.

Further, Benjamin shows that Captain Jack Sparrow runs in an unusual way. The pirate does not clump, waves his arms in panic, and does not focus on running to survive in a dangerous situation. A sparrow usually runs anyhow, and it seems that only a miracle eternally saves him from death, and not running at all.

Benjamin further shows how people walk around the ship, and his gait at this moment is very similar to how Captain Jack Sparrow walks. The answer to the pirate’s strange habits is simple.

A long life at sea, where constant storms, waves and rocking force you to adapt to staying on your feet at all times. And most often, due to the fact that the ship turns in different directions, the person on the ship is sometimes held in spite of the force of gravity, and as if he does not have the ability to walk in a straight line.

Therefore, Jack Sparrow’s strange gait is explained by the fact that he is used to living on a ship and walks everywhere as if he were constantly on a ship at sea.

An explanation video about Jack Sparrow went viral on tiktok and got over four million views.

In the comments, people were surprised at this guy’s discovery.

It absolutely blew my brain, you’re right!

OH MY GOD, THIS IS SO MUCH meaning * gasps *.

And fans of the “Pirates of the Caribbean” saga once again realized that Johnny Depp is a great actor.

Depp once told the story of how he thought of this in the bath.

This is why Johnny Depp is the best.

Johnny really dedicated himself to this role.

Although Johnny Depp is recognized as a talented actor, he has had bad luck lately. After all, the actor had to give up the role of Grindelwald, and people are angry. They believe that Amby Heard and double standards are to blame.

But it seems that Jack Sparrow himself will not disappear anywhere. Indeed, even in a Muscovite, foreigners saw the most famous pirate and broke down. The captain seems to have swum too far.