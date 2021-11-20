Jeep named new items for Russia in 2022 :: Autonews

Jeep plans to bring a number of new vehicles to Russia in 2022, which will debut in the second half of the year, a brand spokesman told Autonews. The fifth generation Grand Cherokee SUV (WL index) will be available for purchase in 2022, which the company calls “the most technologically advanced, luxurious and off-road ready in the history of the model.” In our market, the car will be sold in five and seven-seat modifications.

The basic version of the model has rear-wheel drive, but for the Grand Cherokee modifications are provided with four drive wheels, a reduction gear and an electronic rear differential lock. The novelty has the most off-road version with the traditional name Trailhawk with a standard Quadra-Lift adaptive air suspension capable of increasing ground clearance up to 287 mm, as well as an off-road camera that scans the surface in front of and under the car. Another new Jeep is the updated Jeep Compass crossover. The premiere of this car took place in April this year. After restyling, the car received different LED headlights and a slightly modified radiator grill. Also, the model was equipped with different bumpers, a large air intake and new rims.