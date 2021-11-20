Jennifer Aniston, 52, showed her face without makeup

A unique photo dedicated to the famous American actress, director, producer, star of the series “Friends” Jennifer Aniston was released on the social network. The star can be seen without makeup in her daily clothes on the street.

The corresponding publication was posted on the peopletalk portal on Instagram.

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston is one of the most popular actresses. For many, she is known as Rachel from the beloved TV series Friends.

“52-year-old Jennifer Aniston in West Hollywood How do you like the appearance of the actress? #Jenniferaniston”, – signed a snapshot on the social network.

It’s no secret that Jennifer is a real world star. She has a lot of awards for her services, and a lot of women envy her, since she had a relationship with Brad Pitt himself.

The Ukrainians did not keep themselves waiting for a long time and began to comment on the picture in which you can see the legendary celebrity.

Jennifer Aniston, photo: Instagram

“Don’t like it. In the morning show, the whole face is altered unnatural,” “My favorite actress,” “Excellent,” “I never liked her,” “She looks like a troll,” write reviews of users of the social network.

Comments on the post from the “peopletalk” Instagram page

