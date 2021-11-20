Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler may witness another Murder on the Yacht

The soundtrack of the film “Ghostbusters: The Heirs” was released on November 19, 2021 – on the day the film was released worldwide (Russian viewers will see it on December 2). The disc includes 25 instrumental tracks – musical themes written by composer Rob Simonsen, who has already worked with director Jason Reitman on the films Tully and How Not to Become President.

According to Simonsen, he wanted to creatively reimagine the iconic soundtrack of the original Ghostbusters, composed by composer Elmer Bernstein.

“Working with Jason on this film was a highlight of my career and my 12-year love for Ghostbusters,” the composer told Consequence. “To reflect the idea of ​​passing the baton from old hunters to new ones, from Ivan Reitman to his son Jason, we have integrated and reinterpreted Elmer Bernstein’s classic original music into something for a new generation.

Viewers can hear familiar musical quotes on some of the tracks, and Simonsen drew on both original musicians and instruments from the franchise’s early films to create them. These include the legendary DX7 synthesizer and the Waves Marteno electrophone, which, as in 1984, was played by Cynthia Millar.