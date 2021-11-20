Jennifer Aniston had an affair with a famous actor

Fans managed to find out the name of the new chosen one of the actress

Actress Jennifer Aniston started a new romance, according to the portal Woman.ru … The army of fans was sure that the star was reunited with ex-husband Brad Pitt, but their guesses were not confirmed.

In your account in Instagram the actress has published a picture in which the silhouette of a man is clearly visible. The name of the one who looks to visit her on the set, Aniston did not disclose. Then the fans got down to business.

Insiders have confirmed that a very handsome man, an actor, comes to the stage of the second season of the series “The Morning Show”.

“Jennifer Aniston is dating … And no, it’s not Brad Pitt. She became close with one of the stellar colleagues, and they have been together for several months, “- said the source.

Subscribers suggest that the mysterious chosen one of the star is 45-year-old actor Jason Sudeikis. In the last two weeks, the paparazzi began to often notice them together, in addition, Sudeikis, a few months ago, experienced a difficult break with Olivia Wilde seven years after the engagement and, perhaps, decided to plunge into a new relationship.

“Jason and Jennifer have been friends for a while, but Jason’s tough breakup really brought them closer together. Jen has been in touch with him ever since news broke of Olivia and Harry’s relationship. There is a real spark between them, ”said an anonymous person close to the actors.

Jennifer Aniston herself does not give any comments regarding the new relationship.