Jennifer Aniston spoke warmly about Brad Pitt, details, latest news

In a fresh interview, Jennifer Aniston spoke warmly about Brad Pitt. Apparently, the Friends star has forgiven her ex.

On the eve of the premiere of the special issue “Friends. Reunion” Jennifer Aniston and her colleagues Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox talked to reporters. The performers, answering a reporter’s question, listed the most interesting invited guests of the show. Jennifer Aniston unexpectedly named Brad Pitt.

“Mr. Pitt was great, he was fantastic,” said the celebrity.

We add that Jennifer’s ex-husband starred in one of the episodes of Friends. Pitt was entrusted with the role of Will – Ross’s buddy since high school. The actor’s character hated the heroine Aniston.

Let’s remind, the series “Friends” ended in 2004. Then actress Jennifer Aniston, who played in the sitcom Rachel Green for ten years, decided to take a short break in her career. The celebrity planned to give birth to a baby to her husband – Brad Pitt. “It’s time. You know, I think you can work when you have a child, you can work pregnant, you can do everything,” Aniston told reporters then.

Before the appearance of the baby, Jennifer wanted to travel a little with her husband. The actress was impatiently waiting for Brad to finish acting in the film “Mr. and Mrs. Smith”, dreamed of a joint vacation. Unfortunately, the plans of the “Friends” star were not destined to come true. In the same year, Aniston found out that her faithful had an affair on the side. The mistress turned out to be Angelina Jolie.

Aniston was very upset about the betrayal of her beloved. The divorce was painful. The artist tried to keep her face, so she maintained friendship with her ex. Moreover, the comedy sitcom star congratulated Pitt and Jolie on the birth of their children.

Meanwhile, Jennifer could not forgive Brad for many years. Remembering that Pitt had a mistress when he lived with her under the same roof, Aniston was very angry.

In 2016, Brad and Jolie’s marriage collapsed. Celebrities parted ways with the scandal and constantly met in the courts. It was then, unexpectedly for everyone, that Pitt became close to Aniston. The actor came to his ex-wife on holidays, wrote and called her. Rumor has it that the ex-husband begged for forgiveness to the stars of “Friends”. Perhaps the artist wanted to reunite with Jennifer, however, to the disappointment of fans, this did not happen.

