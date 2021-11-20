Jennifer Lawrence and her most expensive Christian Dior dress in Oscar history

Judging by the fact that celebrities often appear in dresses that are extremely unsuccessful for them, they completely obey the brands with which they are bound by obligations. Lawrence also followed the rules, which she herself repeatedly confirmed with the words: “I put on whatever Raf tells me.” We can understand her – Simons is never wrong, and he didn’t go wrong with the dress for the 2013 Oscars. Lawrence herself saw and put on an outfit for the first time exactly on the day of the ceremony. “I tried on the dress in the morning, and, thank God, it fit me in size,” the fearless actress later shared. The outfit required a certain handling – the train was very long, and the fabric was heavy, so you had to carry it in front of you, literally pushing it forward. Hearing her name after the phrase “Oscar goes to”, Jennifer completely forgot about it, and the advice “kick and walk” from excitement echoed in her mind as “cakewalk”. That day turned out to be extremely nervous for Lawrence – due to stress, she literally forgot to eat and dreamed of McDonald’s. “The dress is fortunately very comfortable. The fact is that I am simply dying of hunger, and at such moments it is better to feel comfortable, “the actress admitted to reporters already on the red carpet.

What happened next, you all saw. The guests of the ceremony supported the actress with a standing ovation, but this only embarrassed her more. “You got up because you felt awkward when I fell, and now I’m terribly embarrassed,” Lawrence improvised. “But thanks a lot anyway.” Her short speech went down in history as one of the most sincere, and her dress as the most expensive. Advertising during the Oscar broadcast costs almost one and a half million dollars – Lawrence’s release was delayed for several minutes, thereby becoming the brightest promotion of the creation of Raf Simons for Dior – its value ultimately amounted to four million. The embarrassment turned out to be a profit not only for the House, but also for the actress herself – the following year, Dior extended the contract with her for another three years.