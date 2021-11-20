Jennifer Lopez brings back plaid fashion – in Ben Affleck’s shirt

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s reunion was talked about in mid-May when they spent a weekend in Montana. J. Lo and Ben, dating from 2002 to 2004, became an unspoken symbol of the 2000s and one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. History seems to be repeating itself this year. But is everything as serious as it was 16 years ago, when they even managed to get engaged? It seems that yes. After all, there is little that demonstrates the seriousness of the intentions of the relationship as much as a joint wardrobe.

Photo: Legion-Media, Mega / East News

All kidding, but Lopez actually looked into her boyfriend’s closet. June 11 Miami – Los Angeles flight she spent in the shirt Ben Affleck, in which he was seen in May. With her, Jennifer wore a fitted crop top with a plunging neckline and drawstring pants. Add a roomy bag, make a messy bun – and a comfortable look for the flight is ready.

Ben Affleck, May 2021 / Legion-Media BACKGRID

Things from a man’s shoulder often become part of women’s images. Bombers, sweatshirts, jackets, baseball caps blur the boundaries between the gender division of the wardrobe, and the plaid shirt has long become a classic, no matter who wears it.

Thank you J.Lo for reminding me to look at your partner’s shelf and find a shirt two or three sizes larger. Don’t like anything? A great reason to buy a new one. Collected seven options – from old-school vintage to trendy gradient.

Vetements, 129,500 rubles, tsum.ru

Acne Studios, 31,450 rubles, tsum.ru

Amiri, 48340 rubles, matchesfashion.com

Off-White, 37806 rubles, farfetch.com

Mango, 6499 rubles, shop.mango.com

Vivienne Westwood, 78007 rubles, farfetch.com

Zara, 3299 rubles, zara.com