Jennifer Lopez parents – what the singer’s father looks like

Popular singer and actress Jennifer Lopez does not often post joint photos with her father on Instagram

While the artist is in no hurry to please fans with new shots, the fans decided to revise the archived photos of the star. Pictures appeared on one of the fan accounts on Instagram Jennifer Lopez and father Davidmade in the 90s at one of the events.

The web noted that the singer is very similar to her father.

Jennifer Lopez was born into a poor family of Puerto Ricans in New York. Jennifer’s father, David Lopez, worked for an insurance company on the night shift for some time, and then began working as a programmer. Meanwhile, his wife, Jay Lo’s mother, took care of the house and raised the children. Jennifer Lopez has two sisters – Leslie and Linda.

For some time it was discussed in the media that the artist difficult relationship with the father. David Lopez was left homeless and lost all his savings due to visiting the Church of Scientologists, and the famous daughter does not help her father. Jay Lo did not comment on these rumors.

But in June of this year, Lopez shared a rare joint selfie with his father.

