Jennifer Lopez’s Favorite Jewelry | Vogue Russia

Alrosa, 218 600 rubles, alrosadiamond.ru

Parure Atelier, 157,700 rubles, parure-at.ru

Earrings rings

If you think about what accessory is associated with the singer, the first thing that most people think of would be hoop earrings. Thick, thin, large and gigantic, with or without diamonds – Jennifer Lopez can still be seen wearing such rings today. If you miss the 1990s and 2000s, this piece of jewelry will help you look like your childhood idols.

March 2005 Junko Kimura

Mercury, 1,491,750 rubles, mercury.ru

Bvlgari, 262,000 rubles, bulgari.com

Pendant with lettering

“Bella,” Jennifer Lopez tells us from her necklace at the 2000 MTV Video Music Awards. Carrie Bradshaw also loved such pendants, and many people still hunt for them. Any inscription can be made for you in the Poison Drop store – you can choose a font, metal and make the perfect gift for a friend who is crazy about J.Lo and not only. And the ideal options that you can buy right now are in front of you.

September 2000 Dave Hogan

Tiffany & Co., 25 900 rubles, tiffany.ru

Dior, price on request, dior.com

Diamond Bracelets

Another favorite of the singer’s evening wardrobe is the diamond bracelet. A celebrity sometimes wears several at once – this technique is appropriate if you are wearing a laconic simple dress, for example, a solid black one. There is no such person who would not be delighted with a luxurious bracelet, so the right model for you will be the perfect investment.

February 2003 Kevin Winter

Cartier, 8,750,000 rubles, cartier.com

Bvlgari, price on request, bulgari.com

Cross pendant

Jennifer Lopez does not hide her religious beliefs, and the diamond pendant in the shape of a cross seems to serve as her talisman, so often she wears it. This accessory is another greetings from the 2000s, and if such aesthetics are close to you, then why not?

May 2001 Steve granitz

Graff, price on request, mercury.com