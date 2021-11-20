Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will shoot a documentary about the conflict

A year of marriage brought the actors to the courtroom. The divorce hit both careers.

Discovery + is filming a documentary about Johnny Depp’s relationship with Amber Heard. These will be two episodes on behalf of each of the parties to the conflict, which should reveal to the audience the whole truth of the scandalous separation of the actors. It’s called Johnny vs. Amber.

“Through the cassettes, home videos and text messages that were provided to the court, our film will show viewers the whole truth of their relationship,” the film’s producer told Deadline.

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard got married in 2015, but in 2016 the actress filed for divorce and accused her ex-spouse of drug addiction and domestic violence. In February 2020, recordings of a conversation appeared, where Amber admitted that she herself used cruelty to Depp. As a result of the conflict, the actors lost many roles and advertising contracts. On August 4, 2021, Johnny Depp won a court case against his ex-wife.

