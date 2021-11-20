Johnny Depp and Amber Heard will shoot a series about divorce

Among fellow fans of the stars, there are still disputes about the correctness of this conflict.

The divorce of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard has become one of the most discussed topics in show business over the past ten years. And now, apparently, a new round of hype awaits her, because a documentary mini-series will be shot about the couple, which will show Discovery +, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The project “Johnny vs. Amber” will show the viewer how the romance of the two stars has turned into one of the most high-profile lawsuits in Western show business. At the same time, the project will tell a story from “two polar points of view”.

One film will showcase the situation through Depp’s eyes. His ex-wife will be shown as a liar who will not be stopped by anything in an effort to preserve her image. And through the eyes of Amber, Depp will be shown as a person in whom, after the wedding, she began to see a monster unable to think normally due to drugs.

The film will feature lawyers who defended the interests of both Depp and Heard, as well as people from the inner circle of the stars. In addition, the miniseries will feature archived media from both sides. It remains only to guess how many controversies the director’s version of what happened, one thing is clear – there will be few indifferent to the series. The release date of the film has not yet been announced.

Author: Ivan Mirov