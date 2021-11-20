Johnny Depp appeared at the Rome Film Festival in shabby boots

It seems that the actor is stuck in one image, because at all events he appears in the same one.

After scandalous divorce from Amber Heard actor Johnny Dep fell victim to the so-called abolition culture. He is no longer invited to their films by directors, he practically does not appear in public, but from the last film “Fantastic Beasts” the actor was fired altogether.

Depp was last seen in public at the end of August, when he flew to Karlovy Vary for a few days to present his film “One More Each With Shane McGowan”. Then in He made a splash in the Czech Republic, and the actor’s loyal fans literally did not give him a pass.

Now Johnny spends time in Rome, where the annual film festival takes place. In the “Eternal City” he will present his new work – the animated series “Dead Ends”.

Johnny Depp / Associated Press

In the cartoon, Depp will voice one of the birds. On the red carpet, the actor appeared in his usual outfit: black jeans, a leather jacket, a shirt and a vest. All this he combined with a bandana, a hat, many baubles and worn boots.

Johnny Depp / Associated Press

On the evening of the same day, he appeared in front of the cameras in a completely black bow, combining a hat, leather pants, an embroidered shirt and a keffiyeh scarf. He left the boots the same as in the day.

Johnny Depp / Associated Press

Johnny Depp / Associated Press

