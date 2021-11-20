Johnny Depp arrived at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival

Johnny Depp was invited to a film screening in Karlovy Vary as a guest of honor. Despite high-profile scandals, the actor received a very warm welcome.

Johnny Depp (Photo: Legion-media)

Johnny Depp came there with Ethan Hawke, who was presenting his last major work, The Shepherd’s Diary. But Depp was present at the screening of his new film “Minamata”, in which he played a photographer showing the consequences of environmental crime in Japan.

Ethan Hawke (Photo: legion-media.ru)

According to the organizers, they are very grateful to the actor for his visit. “The festival will pay tribute to the actor’s career and his influence on world cinema,” the festival leaders said earlier. “It is a great honor for us to welcome the icon of modern cinema to the festival. We have admired Depp for a long time and are very happy to honor him, ”said the organizers Krishtof Mucha and Karel Oh.

Johnny Depp (Photo: legion-media.ru)

Recall that Johnny Depp was also awarded the Donostia Prize at the San Sebastian Festival for his great contribution to the film industry. True, it was not without scandals: a number of women directors vehemently opposed this. Later, the organizer of the event said that Depp “deserved this award.”