Johnny Depp’s mother gave up custody when he was 15

When Johnny Depp was 15 years old, his mother – Betty Sue Depp – refused custody of her son, stating that he could take care of himself. This became known from court documents of 1981, which were at the disposal of Paul Barresi. Paul requested documents from the archives – he needs them to prepare a documentary about Depp’s divorce from Amber Heard.



Johnny Depp with his mother and Vanessa Paradis.

Johnny says that since he was 11, he has been taking all sorts of substances, including marijuana, cocaine, ecstasy, LSD, prescription pain relievers, opiates, and mushrooms. “He used drugs to forget and escape from family problems,” says Barresi. – He dreamed of becoming a musician and sold pens in order to somehow earn a living. Needless to say, at 15, Johnny was barely financially independent and could take care of himself. As far as I understand, Johnny’s mother disowned Johnny at the moment when he needed her the most. “

Depp does not hide the fact that his childhood can hardly be called happy. In various interviews, the actor said that his parents often quarreled – and sometimes their quarrels ended in assault. “Yes, from time to time I was beaten. They could shoot me with an ashtray, and sometimes I had to deal with a phone flying in your direction, ”said Depp.

Despite the abuse and unhealthy atmosphere in the house, the actor did not hold a grudge against his mother. When she came home from work, he rubbed her legs, and with his first big fee bought her a farm in Kentucky. “I idolized my mother, although she could be a real bitch, – admitted Depp. “I think my mother was the meanest person I have ever met in my life.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard.

Betty Sue Depp passed away in 2016 at the age of 81. Three days after her funeral, Depp’s then-wife Amber Heard filed for divorce. During the divorce proceedings, the actress accused her husband of domestic violence. Depp insists that in his relationship with Heard, he was a victim, not a rapist. During the London hearing (which the actor lost), Depp said that during the quarrels, Heard behaved inappropriately, threw herself at him with her fists, and once threw a bottle at him, which severely injured his finger.

Hurd claims the opposite: according to her, in a state of alcoholic and drug intoxication, Depp turned into a monster and could no longer control himself. “I was afraid that he would kill me – on purpose or simply by losing control and going too far. He openly threatened to kill me many times, ”Hurd said in court. “He can be very cruel.”

Due to accusations of domestic violence, Depp lost his role as wizard Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them saga. The actor will also not be filming the sequel to Pirates of the Caribbean. But he does not intend to give up: in the hope of restoring his reputation, Depp is preparing new lawsuits against his ex-wife.

Photo: Getty Images