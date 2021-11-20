Julia Roberts, Adriana Lima, US Secretary of Energy and others fall victim to Instagram prank

Julia Roberts

Recently, many netizens around the world have become victims of a fake Internet mailing list, which was first launched back in 2012. Among them were many celebrities: Julia Roberts, Adriana Lima, Gal Gadot, Asher, Dave Batista, Taraji Henson, US Energy Secretary Rick Perry and more. They all posted a viral message on their Instagram accounts about the new privacy policy of the social network and urged their subscribers to publish the post on their pages.

Don’t forget, the new Instagram rules will go into effect tomorrow! Everything that you previously posted in your microblogs will become public. Instagram will be able to use your images, information and messages for its own purposes. The content posted on this profile is completely private. All Instagram users should repost this post to be on the safe side.

– said in a post posted by many stars and other Instagram users.

Julia Roberts’ page post Post on Debra Messing’s page

It quickly became clear that the message being spread was a fake. After that, Roberts, Lima and others deleted this message from their pages. As it turned out, the exact same prank was already published on the Internet seven years ago – only then it was spread on the open spaces of Facebook. This time, the text of the appeal remained the same, only the name of the social network was changed: Instagram was written in bold over the Facebook inscription.

Many netizens were amazed that the stars did not pay attention to the fact that the viral mailing looked suspicious, and began to spread it, misleading their subscribers. In addition, they were struck by the naivety of the celebrities who fell for prank: the fact is that every Instagram user, when creating their account, automatically agrees with the social network’s policy, according to which users cannot voluntarily make any changes to it.

Instagram itself was criticized in the Western press for not being able to quickly stop sending such fake messages. Many netizens are convinced that one of the main problems of Instagram is its slow response to such attacks and user complaints.

Have you ever become a victim of such pranks?