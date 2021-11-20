Kate Winslet about lesbian scenes with a young actress

“I remember saying,” How am I supposed to strip naked at 43? How is this possible ?! ” I swear I thought I would hang my hat when it came to nudity on screen. But I was surprised at how I felt. I felt pretty good, really. I have all my marks and scars and I’m older. It’s a different body. than the one I had 20 years ago. There was something wonderful about having this common, equal language with another woman, “Winslet said frankly.

As a result, the actresses discussed the spicy scenes with Francis, but decided all the main points with each other. Keith noted: Many people believe that historical same-sex relationships have been rather timid. But extensive research for the film has shown otherwise. Kate has read many letters from women who have developed relationships. “It was very clear to me that they were quite capable of passionate moments, and Saoirse and I wanted to embody that. And for me, at my current age, it was even good, ”added the star.