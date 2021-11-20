Kazan carriers explained how they will check QR codes on the bus

Chairman of the Association of ATP RT Sergey Temlyakov explained how they will check QR codes for passengers.

Now the road transport companies are preparing: applications for checking QR codes and SIM cards are being installed on all phones, batteries are being charged, equipment is being tested.

Photo: “BUSINESS Online”

QR codes will be checked by conductors upon entering the bus. At 65 stops in Kazan during rush hours, employees of motor transport enterprises and the control and auditing service of the Kazan Transport Committee will come to the aid of the conductors.

Also, codes will be checked at stops. An employee of a transport company can approach passengers (they will have special identification vests) and ask for a QR code for verification. After the check, an employee of the company will inform the bus conductor that you have a QR code.

Conductors and employees of enterprises, when checking the QR code, can clarify the passenger’s name, surname, date of birth. Employees should check that the information matches the data from the scanned QR code.

Carriers also explained who will be denied travel:

if you got the first vaccination, but did not receive the second and do not have a QR code;

accompanying a wheelchair user without a QR code, even if the ward has one – in this case, the disabled person will go alone.

Children under the age of 18 can ride the buses without a QR code. In order to confirm that the vaccination has not yet been put in place, the conductor must present a document. This can be, for example, a student card of a technical school student or a document where the date of birth is indicated. If parents are taking a child to school by bus, then they must have a QR code, the student does not need it.

A situation center was created on the basis of the Kazan Transport Committee. On a daily basis, the entire situation on the routes will be monitored, if necessary, additional decisions will be made. Temlyakov asked passengers to give feedback in case of incidents by calling the hotline: 275-30-50.

As a reminder, from November 22 on all public transport, which operates in the territory of Tatarstan, a pass system using QR codes will be introduced. Residents over 18 years of age will be able to use transport only if they have a QR code or a certificate of medical evacuation from vaccination. Also, transport cards of citizens over 60 years old will be temporarily blocked.