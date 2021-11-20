Keanu Reeves’ birthday: on the glory and modesty of the hero of The Matrix | moika78.ru

The famous actor and philanthropist Keanu Reeves celebrates his birthday, September 2, the star turns 57 years old. A dizzying career, hard fate, modesty and charity – we recall vivid episodes from the life of the actor.

Keanu Reeves began his career at the age of nine, and has since appeared in over 80 films. The biggest actor’s success for him was the main role in the cult film “The Matrix”.

However, the artist’s personal life was far from being so cloudless. In 2000, Keanu was supposed to have a daughter from Jennifer Syme, but tragedy struck – the child did not survive. A year later, Jennifer herself died in a car accident.

During the same period, Reeves’ sister was diagnosed with leukemia. The actor has invested over $ 5 million in cancer research in hopes of finding a cure. He donated money to the hospital where she was treated, and also started his own cancer fund. Thanks to the efforts and support of my brother, the disease was defeated.

In addition, the actor supports and funds the organization PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals), which fights for animal rights. He also helps the Sick Children Foundation and Say No to Cancer.

Despite the multimillion-dollar royalties, Keanu leads a rather modest lifestyle. He uses public transport and loves to walk in the city park.

In addition to his birthday, the fans established another holiday in honor of the idol – June 15 was declared an “Unofficial day to cheer up Keanu Reeves.” This idea came to netizens after the publication on the Internet of photographs of a sad Reeves eating a sandwich on a bench.

A little more about the generosity of the actor. During the filming of the sequel to The Matrix, he turned down $ 80 of the $ 114 million filming royalties in favor of special effects and make-up artists. The stuntmen who took part in the film received Harley-Davidson motorcycles from him.

In 2005, the artist was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

At the moment, he meets with the artist and sculptor Alexandra Grant and is filming in the fourth part of “The Matrix”.

