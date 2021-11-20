Kendall Jenner has started an unexpected business. Fans are at a loss!

This is the very thing that she is crazy about!





24-year-old Kendall Jenner decided to follow in the footsteps of the famous sisters and also opened her own business. Now the model will produce tequila under the brand name 818. On Instagram, she noted that she personally developed the drink, spending a total of four years on it.

Kendall’s fans were somewhat surprised at this strange choice, because the model has always tried to maintain a healthy lifestyle. But Jenner explained that this is the very thing she is crazy about.

“After dozens of blind tasting tests, trips to factories for the production of spirits, anonymous participation in world tasting competitions, finally, victory. 3.5 years later I think we did it! I can’t wait to taste what we have been drinking for the past year and a half, ”she said, adding that her drinks will be on the market very soon.

Her younger sister Kylie, who was declared the youngest billionaire in the world a year ago, left an enthusiastic comment. “Kendall! Yes! I saw how much you worked and how much love you put into 818 !!! And you did it … I’m proud of you, ”she wrote.