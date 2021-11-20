Kendall Jenner to create her own brand of tequila

American model Kendall Jenner will create her own brand of tequila – 818 Tequila. The girl announced this on her instagram. According to the model, she has been working on the creation of her alcoholic beverage for almost four years. As a result, it began to be produced by hand in the Mexican state of Jalisco.

Jenner’s tequila has already been rated at the World Tequila Awards. There she received the award as the best reposado of 2020 (this is the name of tequila aged from 2 to 11 months in wooden barrels). According to the jury, the drink has earthy notes with echoes of pecan pie, sweet potato and caramel. The aftertaste of tequila is even more sweet with hints of vanilla and cinnamon ice cream.