Kim Kardashian and Leeds helped smuggle more than 30 footballers out of Afghanistan. Fashion model paid for the flight – Football

American fashion model Kim Kardashian helped organize the flight of football players from Afghanistan to the UK.

More than 30 female soccer players and their family members (about 130 in total) flew to London this morning. The flight was paid for by Kardashian. Now the girls have to go through a 10-day quarantine.

Recall that the Taliban (the organization is banned in Russia) seized power in Afghanistan. They believe that girls involved in sports are showing disobedience to the regime. Since the seizure of power by this group, hundreds of athletes have left the country. The Taliban restrict girls’ rights (for example, to receive education).

Former Afghan women’s team captain Khalida Popal, who led the operation to transport the girls to London, said: “Many of these families fled their homes when the Taliban seized power. Their houses were burned to the ground. Some of their family members were killed or captured. The danger and stress were very high. That is why it was important to act quickly in order to take them out of Afghanistan. “

Leeds also took part in the operation. The head of the club’s board of directors, Andrea Radrizzani, tweeted: “The first chapter is written today! When they called me and asked to help rescue the youth women’s team from Afghanistan, I didn’t even know where to start.

They flew to the UK today. I am proud to be part of the team that makes this real. Let’s dream that these girls will play for Leeds.

The footballers’ journey to the UK has not been easy. They managed to get to Pakistan from Afghanistan, got British visas, but then their Pakistani visas expired. Therefore, they could not leave the country for several weeks. The football players were helped by the Tzedek charity. Its founder, Moshe Margaretten, worked with the Kardashians and asked her to fund the flight.

“We phoned in the zoom and, maybe an hour later, the answer came that Kim was ready to pay for the flight,” Margaretten said.

The representative of the model confirmed the participation of Kardashians in the operation to rescue the football players.