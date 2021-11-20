Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance could be fake. And that’s why!

Fans suspect the stars of insincerity.





Legion-Media

Kim Kardashian











The network is actively discussing the romance of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. The other day, the lovers stopped hiding their relationship and appeared in public, holding hands. Both looked happy, but not everyone believed in the sincerity of their feelings.

Fans suggest that the couple’s relationship is just a PR stunt. There are several reasons for this. The Kardashian family is said to have signed a contract with the Hulu service and have already begun work on a new project. It is possible that with their romance, Kim and Pete want to attract the attention of fans to the upcoming show.

Another reason for talking about a fake romance of the stars lies in the model’s attempt to protect her sister Kylie Jenner. Earlier, a wave of criticism fell upon her after the scandal around the Travis Scott concert with a tragic outcome. The harassment from fans began after a strong crush during the musician’s performance. As a result, about 10 people died, and more than 300 victims were hospitalized with injuries of varying severity.

Another reason for fans to doubt the sincerity of Kim and Pete’s feelings for each other is the relationship between the Kardashians and her ex-lover Kanye West. The fact is that the rapper helps the model with preparations for participating in the Saturday Night Live show. Users suspect that there is more than a common project between them. Some are even sure that they will reunite soon.