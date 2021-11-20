King Richard: How Will Smith Chases the American Dream

“A touching drama about faith in the best” – this is how the film “The Pursuit of Happiness” with Will Smith is described, and many of his projects can be described in the same way, only “touching” can be replaced by “heartbreaking” or “funny”. One of the most successful actors of our time has a weakness for uplifting, sentimental cinema. At the same time, most of his melodramatic films, such as “Seven Lives” or “Phantom Beauty”, are clearly whipped over the edge, while comedic ones, such as “The Rules of Removal: The Hitch Method”, turn out to be more successful. In King Richard, where Smith plays the father of two of the world’s greatest tennis players, Venus and Serena Williams, he clearly tries to push the comedic part, but the script leaves little room for the actor to maneuver and the viewer to interpret.

Reinaldo Marcus Green’s film begins with a quick acquaintance with its protagonist. Richard Williams was born in Louisiana, moved to California, once heard on TV that tennis player Virginia Ruzici received $ 47 thousand per match, and offered his wife Orasin Price to give birth to two more daughters in addition to the three existing ones, in order to make them great tennis players. So Venus and Serena were born, whom Richard and his wife train themselves from an early age. Even before their birth, he wrote a 78-page plan for how to lead his daughters to success. He spreads this whole story to white men in Los Angeles country clubs in the hope of finding a coach for the girls. Understandably, his interlocutors, wealthy middle-aged white men, listen to this sentimental and strange in places story with contempt or, at best, with a grin. However, even the most distant from sports people know that “madman” Richard was right, and the following film tells why for two and a half hours. The film by Green, written by Chris Bowers, where Smith was one of the general producers (and this is an important detail), with the diligence of a high school student fulfills all the requirements of the formula for success. First, he views Williams as a visionary. This is always an advantageous position, since the film diligently shows disbelief, skepticism and criticism from the blinkered majority that the genius hero has to fight against, and thereby causes the audience to feel a sense of righteous anger.

After all, we, unlike the characters, already know that Richard will be right, and his work will bring success. Secondly, the story of the Williams family is a classic embodiment of the American dream, when the poor residents of the criminal Compton (a city in the Los Angeles County with a bad reputation), thanks to many years of work and faith in themselves, achieved material well-being and success in the eyes of society. Moreover, this is the story of not just another white man, but of black people from the ghetto, which makes it not only spiritually uplifting in modern times, but also relevant.

The message of the film is the simplest – “believe in a dream, work hard, and you will succeed.” This two-dimensional model of the world always works in cinematography. After all, you often come to the cinema precisely for self-deception, which convinces you that all your attempts will someday justify themselves. It is especially good when such stories are based on reality, although it usually turns out to be much more complex than slogans.

The picture also does not take this moment into account, preferring to take the form of a classic biopic, which glorifies its main character. Traumatized by a difficult childhood in Louisiana during the Ku Klux Klan, Richard is clearly trying to solve some of his own internal problems through children (however, all parents are to blame for this). Self-willed, strikingly stubborn, self-centered – these qualities make Williams not the easiest person to communicate, and even more so in his personal life. However, the film prefers to smooth out the corners. Smith does his best to play the ambiguous sides of Richard in a comedic manner, diligently imitating his heavy gait and Louisiana (judging by the trailer) accent. To fully appreciate his acting work, however, the Russian viewer will not be able to because of the dubbing. Together with Green, they, fortunately, do not strike melodrama, most of the time maintaining good dramatic pathos, which in the end will still squeeze out a tear from the most sensitive. At the same time, the director succeeds in sports scenes much worse – he clearly does not understand how to shoot them, therefore he prefers to keep his attention on the reactions of the actors. But still, there is a limit to the drama that can be squeezed out of Smith’s anxious face with a toothpick in his mouth. Especially in a two and a half hour movie. In fact, the main question for “King Richard” is why, given that there are already two legendary tennis players in the Williams family (which is like having two Mozarts), the film tells exactly about their father? Of course, he is a visionary, a talented coach who, with his faith and obstinacy, helped his daughters achieve success, but nevertheless, it was they who achieved that very success.

Shot from the movie “King Richard” © Universal Pictures International