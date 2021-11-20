Kristen Stewart demonstrated how to wear a plaid suit

The actress attended The Contenders Film at the DGA Theater Complex in Los Angeles, where she presented her new film “Spencer”

Kristen Stewart recently attended an event in Los Angeles, where she spoke about her new film “Spencer”, in which she played the role of Princess Diana. Writes about this Deadline.

FOCUS on Google News. Subscribe – and always be in the know.

The actress admitted that before she began collaborating with director Pablo Larrain, who was also present at the event, and read the script telling about several days that Diana spent at Sandringham Manor on Christmas, she was not very well versed in the history of Lady Dee.

“I’m not one of those who had a very developed relationship with her as a figure or with the royal family in general, but I would not have played this role if I didn’t love her,” said the actress.

Kristen Stewart at The Contenders Film at DGA Theater Complex [+–] Photo: Getty Images

At the event, Kristen appeared in the most fashionable outfit of the season: a checked pantsuit. She complemented the look with a simple white T-shirt and Doc Marten boots. The actress is known for her dislike for high heels. She puts them on for official events, but sometimes takes off her shoes right on the red carpet.

The film received positive reviews from critics, and Stewart was praised for the beautiful portrayal of Princess Diana on the screen.

However, some did not like the film too much, mainly due to the fact that the royal family was presented in it, as some film critics wrote, “real monsters.”

We will remind, recently Kristen Stewart announced her engagement to her girlfriend, screenwriter Dylan Meyer.