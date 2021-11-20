Kristen Stewart recalls her romance with Robert Pattinson

While the whole world is waiting for the premiere of the film “Spencer” with Kristen Stewart in the title role, the actress recalls the beginning of her career. The day before, the star spoke about the filming of “Twilight”, and also talked about her on-screen romance with Robert Pattinson.

Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson (Photo: Christopher Polk / Getty Images)

Kristen herself believes that she and Robert were “the perfect on-screen couple” – it is not surprising that later they began to meet in real life. In an interview with The New Yorker, the actress spoke about how Pattinson was cast as Edward Cullen.

dust

According to her, it was immediately clear that he was an ideal candidate for the main role. The film’s director, Catherine Hardwicke, was auditioning at her home. The casting also consisted in the fact that in one of the scenes it was necessary to practice in the scene with a kiss with Kristen Stewart. “It was so clear who was working,” Stewart, 31, said during an interview.

dust

“He had an intellectual approach to this. And I thought, “Ugh, same thing.” And, whatever it was, we were young and stupid. This is something that anyone who played these roles needed to feel, ”she added.

Recall that the couple met on the set of the movie “Twilight” in 2008: a spark ran between the stars, and after a couple of years they stopped hiding their romance. But in 2012, the lovers broke up because of Stewart’s betrayal with director Rupert Sanders

Kristen Stewart recently announced her engagement to her girlfriend Dylan Mayer.