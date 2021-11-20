https://ria.ru/20211120/krym-1759986710.html

Kuleba responded to the President of Bulgaria on the statement about the Russian Crimea

Kuleba responded to the President of Bulgaria on the statement about the Russian Crimea – RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

Kuleba responded to the President of Bulgaria on the statement about the Russian Crimea

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by the head of the Foreign Ministry … RIA Novosti, 20.11.2021

2021-11-20T19: 23

2021-11-20T19: 23

2021-11-20T20: 06

in the world

twitter

Kiev

UN

sevastopol

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

Dmitry Kuleba

rumen radev

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/11/1593423788_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_e7c07d3c4fbfbb368446f22aac37bc6d.jpg

KIEV, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Bulgarian President Rumen Radev struck a blow at friendly Ukrainian-Bulgarian relations, calling Crimea Russian. This opinion was expressed on Twitter by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba. According to the Ukrainian newspaper Gordon, on Thursday during the pre-election televised debates, Radev said that Crimea is now Russian. Subsequently, he once again voiced this position to the Bulgarian media: according to him, ” there is no drama, the question is absolutely clear. ” In a comment to the bTV channel, the president noted that “there are realities in politics,” and pointed to the Russian identity of the peninsula. At the same time, he called the return of the region to Russia “a violation of international law.” After that, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry summoned the Bulgarian ambassador to Kiev. The ministry noted that the statements of the head of state “sharply discord with the official position of Sofia.” The department expects a refutation from Radev.

https://ria.ru/20211120/krym-1759930390.html

Kiev

sevastopol

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/01/11/1593423788_21 0:2750:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_f3443c681567933c57a2b9596be44134.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, twitter, kiev, un, sevastopol, ukrainian ministry of foreign affairs, dmitry kuleba, rumen radev, russia