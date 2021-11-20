Kurz was deprived of parliamentary immunity – InoTV

18:33 Bestemyanova: Shcherbakova is a person, not a robot, she is a heroine Olympic champion in ice dancing Natalya Bestemyanova shared her impressions of Anna Shcherbakova’s victory at the fifth stage of the French Grand Prix series.

18:31 President of the Federation of motor sports of Dagestan died after road accident in Moscow President of the Federation of Automobile and Motorcycle Sports of Dagestan Zaur Ibragimov died after an accident in Moscow. This was reported to RIA Novosti in the federation.

18:27 Lokomotiv lost to Akhmat in the RPL match Lokomotiv Moscow lost at home to Akhmat Grozny in the match of the 15th round of the Russian Football Championship.

18:23 RIA Novosti: unidentified persons killed five Taliban in Afghan Jalalabad Unidentified armed forces attacked members of the Taliban * in Jalalabad in eastern Afghanistan, killing five people, a source told RIA Novosti.

18:19 Kostornaya – about training at the French Grand Prix: something a little early somehow, you can do it later Russian figure skater Alena Kostornaya spoke about the conditions in which training takes place at the fifth stage of the French Grand Prix series.

18:12 Former commander-in-chief of the US Armed Forces in Europe questioned the need to create American bases in Ukraine Former commander of the US Armed Forces in Europe Ben Hodges questioned the need to open an American military base in Ukraine. According to him, this can be regarded as an “unnecessary provocation”, especially since the United States does not have a strategy for the Black Sea region.

18:07 In Belarus, 1859 cases of coronavirus were detected per day In Belarus, 1859 cases of coronavirus infection were detected per day. The total number of reported COVID-19 episodes has reached 638,402.

18:06 Chelsea defeat Leicester away in Premier League London “Chelsea” away beat Leicester with a big score in the match of the 12th round of the England Football Championship.

18:01 Michkov was called up to the main SKA team Forward “SKA-1946” Matvey Michkov has been called up to the base of the main team of St. Petersburg and will play in the next matches.

17:56 Moscow city services warned of strong gusty wind The capital’s urban complex reported on its Telegram channel that strong winds will continue in Moscow until 9:00 pm on Saturday, November 20.

17:50 Traffic on Kutuzovsky Prospekt restored after road accident Traffic on Kutuzovsky Prospekt was restored after an accident that killed two people. This is reported by the Moscow State Traffic Inspectorate in Telegram.

17:48 Former Foreign Minister of Lithuania offered to place migrants in Ukraine or Moldova Former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania, ex-ambassador to Ukraine and Belarus, Petras Vaitiekunas, on Info TV, suggested placing migrants on the Polish-Belarusian border in Ukraine or Moldova.

17:45 Shcherbakova spoke about the plucked quadruple lutz at the French Grand Prix World champion in women’s single skating Anna Shcherbakova commented on her victory at the fifth stage of the French Grand Prix series.

17:40 Zakharova noted positive moments in the negotiation process between Russia and the United States Difficulties remain in relations between Russia and the United States, including the visa problem, but negotiations are underway and there are positive aspects, said the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova on the air of Radio Russia.

17:36 Medvedev became the first finalist of the Final ATP tournament Russian tennis player Daniil Medvedev made his way to the finals of the Final Tournament of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) in Turin.

17:31 Kostornaya: I’m happy with the rental, but I don’t understand what happened to the trixel European Champion – 2020 Alena Kostornaya commented on her performance at the fifth stage of the Grand Prix series held in France.

17:29 Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus: about 2 thousand migrants are in the logistics center “Bruzgi” The head of the Grodno regional department of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Belarus, Dmitry Lakiza, said that there are about 2 thousand migrants in the logistics center “Bruzgi” on the Polish-Belarusian border.

17:20 In Vienna, several thousand people protest against restrictions due to COVID-19 Thousands of opponents of anti-coronavirus restrictions came out to protest in Vienna, RIA Novosti reported. The organizers of the events have planned 11 demonstrations, the largest began on Human Rights Square, the agency writes.

17:18 Tarasova thanked the Russian figure skaters for the French Grand Prix stage Honored coach of Russia in figure skating Tatyana Tarasova shared her impressions of the performance of Russian singles at the fifth stage of the French Grand Prix series.

17:12 Shcherbakova was the first of the Russians to make it to the Grand Prix finals World champion in women’s single skating Anna Shcherbakova reached the final of the Grand Prix of the season 2021/22 in Japan.

17:12 Investigative Committee of Belarus identified 109 victims of migrants on the border with Poland In Belarus, the investigation identified 109 migrants who suffered from the actions of the Polish side. This is reported by the publication “SB. Belarus Today ”with reference to the head of the department of the Investigative Committee for the Grodno region Igor Chernyak.

17:10 RIA Novosti: blogger Said Gubdensky died in traffic accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt Blogger Said Gubdensky died in an accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow. This was reported by RIA Novosti with reference to the blogger’s manager.

17:01 Donald Tusk stripped of his driver’s license for three months Former President of the European Council, ex-Prime Minister of Poland Donald Tusk was deprived of his driver’s license for three months for speeding.

16:55 Shcherbakova won the French Grand Prix, Kostornaya – the second World champion in women’s single skating Anna Shcherbakova won the fifth stage of the Grand Prix series, held in France.

16:45 Karpin named the player to whom he would have handed the Golden Ball The head coach of the Russian national team Valery Karpin named the footballer to whom he would have awarded the Golden Ball in 2021.

16:45 Two people died in an accident on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow As a result of a collision of three cars on Kutuzovsky Prospekt in Moscow, two people were killed. This was told in the metropolitan traffic police department.

16:41 More than 50 people detained after protests against restrictive measures in Rotterdam In the Netherlands, Rotterdam, police detained 51 protesters against the introduction of new restrictive measures due to the coronavirus pandemic. This was reported by the police on Twitter.

16:37 Nature: Red Zone Health Workers May Have Unique Immunity To COVID-19 Health care workers caring for COVID-19 patients in the “red zones” have a special kind of immunity to the coronavirus. This is evidenced by the results of observations of scientists from University College London and Imperial College London NHS Trust, the study was published by the journal Nature.

16:32 SE: Smolov will miss the match against Akhmat due to injury The Russian forward of Moscow Lokomotiv Fyodor Smolov will miss the match of the 15th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Grozny Akhmat.

16:20 Immunologist spoke about possible tinnitus in COVID-19 patients People who have had coronavirus can suffer from tinnitus, this is associated with damage to the auditory nerve or disseminated brain damage, Nikolai Kryuchkov, PhD in Medicine, told URA.RU.

16:20 Source: Spartak, Zenit and CSKA will compete for Mkhitaryan The midfielder of the Armenian national team and “Roma” Henrikh Mkhitaryan fell into the sphere of interests of the leading Russian clubs.

16:20 The Russian Orthodox Church commented on the fine for the MUZ-TV channel for LGBT propaganda Metropolitan Hilarion (Alfeyev) of Volokolamsk, Chairman of the Department for External Church Relations of the Moscow Patriarchate, commented on the fine of 1 million rubles to the MUZ-TV channel for LGBT propaganda

16:12 Armenia expressed readiness to hold a meeting between Pashinyan and Aliyev in Brussels The Armenian Foreign Ministry confirmed Yerevan’s readiness to hold a meeting between Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev within the framework of the Eastern Partnership summit in December in Brussels.

16:09 Svishchev: it is correct that Russia and Ukraine are bred at the junctions Dmitry Svishchev, member of the State Duma Committee on Physical Culture, Sports, Tourism and Youth Affairs, spoke about the breeding of the national teams of Russia and Ukraine in football.

16:08 Rada deputy Kuzmin announced the usurpation of power in Ukraine by the president Deputy of the Verkhovna Rada from the Opposition Platform – For Life faction Renat Kuzmin said that power in Ukraine has been “usurped by President” Volodymyr Zelensky.

16:05 Forecaster Tsygankov warned of a cold snap in Moscow on the night of November 23 Anatoly Tsygankov, deputy head of the situation center of Roshydromet, told RT what the weather is expected in the metropolitan region in the next few days.

16:01 Michkov scored the first penta-trick in his career in the match with Dynamo SKA-1946 forward Matvey Michkov scored a pent-trick against Dynamo St. Petersburg in the Youth Hockey League championship match.

15:52 Juran is ready to lead Spartak in case of Vitoria’s departure The head coach of SKA-Khabarovsk, Sergei Juran, announced that he was ready to replace Ruy Vitoria as head coach of Spartak Moscow.

15:48 In St. Petersburg, a car after an accident flew onto the sidewalk and knocked down pedestrians In St. Petersburg, during an accident, the driver of a Mazda car drove onto the sidewalk and knocked over pedestrians. This was reported by the press service of the GUMVD for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region.

15:46 WHO mission arrived in Belarus to support refugee assistance A mission from the World Health Organization (WHO) has arrived in Belarus to provide support in organizing medical assistance to refugees.

15:40 In the Vladimir region, a truck brought down an overhead pedestrian crossing In the city of Lakinsk, Vladimir Region, a truck driver touched an overhead pedestrian crossing, as a result of which the structure partially collapsed. This is reported by the Regional Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

15:39 Gadzhiev: Dziuba himself should call Karpin and say that he is ready to play Honored coach of Russia Gadzhi Gadzhiev believes that the forward of St. Petersburg Zenit Artyom Dzyuba should take the first step and call the head coach of the national team Valery Karpin to return to the Russian national team.

15:38 The UN announced the delivery of humanitarian aid to the border of Poland and Belarus The UN International Organization for Migration (IOM) will send humanitarian aid to the Bruzgi center on the Belarusian-Polish border next week.

15:30 Deputy Defense Minister Pankov presented awards to the winners of the “Commander starts” State Secretary, Deputy Minister of Defense of Russia Nikolai Pankov summed up the results of the seventh all-army competition “Commander starts”, he also presented awards to the winners.

15:24 Subway Bakery Co-Founder Dies One of the founders of the Subway fast food chain, Peter Buck, died at the age of 90. The company announced this on its Twitter.

15:23 Sobyanin expressed condolences in connection with the death of actor Valery Garkalin Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin expressed his condolences over the death of the People’s Artist of Russia Valery Garkalin.

15:21 Riancho urged to support Spartak before the match with Krasnodar Former coach of Spartak Moscow Raul Riancho shared his expectations from the match of the 15th round of the Russian Premier League (RPL) with Krasnodar.

15:15 Vaytsekhovskaya commented on the high scores of the Davis-Smolkin dance pair Olympic diving champion and RT journalist Elena Vaitsekhovskaya shared her impressions of the performance of the Russian dance pair Diana Davis – Gleb Smolkin at the Warsaw Cup.

15:13 The Border Committee of Belarus announced new attempts by Poland and Lithuania to oust migrants Security officials from Poland, Lithuania and Latvia continue their attempts to forcibly oust refugees, the situation at the border remains tense, the State Border Committee of Belarus said.