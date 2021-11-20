Lady Gaga talks about pregnancy as a result of rape for the first time

Today, streaming channel Apple TV + released several episodes of the documentary show dedicated to the problems of psychological health The Me You Can’t See, a joint project of Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry. The heroine of one of the episodes was Stephanie Germanotta, who is known all over the world as the singer Lady Gaga. The 35-year-old star has made some shocking confessions. Gaga, who seven years ago confessed to having experienced sexual abuse in her youth, in a conversation with Oprah once again mentioned this and revealed new horrifying details of what happened.

I was 19 years old and worked in the industry. The producer told me, “Take off your clothes.” I refused him. I left, then he told me that he would burn all my notes. And he did not stop, did not stop asking me to do it, and I was just numb … I do not remember what happened next, – said Lady Gaga, barely holding back tears. The singer added that she would never give the name of the rapist, because she no longer wants to meet with him under any circumstances. Gaga also admitted that she got pregnant from the rapist. Stephanie told how the producer kept her locked up and bullied her for several months, and then she could not recover from the experience for a long time, and years later she turned to psychologists for help, who diagnosed her with post-traumatic stress disorder.

I was sick for several weeks. I’ve been turned inside out for months. Then I realized that it was the same pain that I experienced when the man who raped me left me pregnant at the gate of my parents’ house, because I was vomiting and nauseous, – said Lady Gaga.

Lady Gaga

In an attempt to drown out the inner pain, Stephanie, by her own admission, was looking for physical pain – she cut herself and banged her head against the walls.

I used to scream and throw myself against the walls. When you harm yourself, it seems to you that this is how you let others understand that it hurts. But no, it gets worse and it doesn’t help, ”she said. Lady Gaga admitted that it took years to somehow recover her mental health. During this time, she managed to receive an Oscar for the song for the film “A Star is Born”, and even at the ceremony was not quite herself, although no one noticed. Stephanie Germanotta is now feeling much better, but she is still continuing therapy. Having gone through a difficult path, the singer advises everyone who watches her to surround themselves with loving people who can provide support, and warns that there is no easy solution to mental problems.

Lady Gaga with Bradley Cooper at the 2019 Oscars