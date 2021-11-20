https://ria.ru/20211120/migranty-1759976316.html

Lithuania offered to place migrants in Ukraine or Moldova

MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Migrants on the border of Belarus and the EU can be accommodated in Ukraine or Moldova, said former Foreign Minister, former Lithuanian Ambassador to Ukraine and Belarus, Petras Vaitiekunas. “We cannot allow human deaths to shake European values. we must either send them from there, or receive them, or ask our friends somewhere in Ukraine and Moldova to accept them in some of our camps. But people should not die of cold on the border with the EU, “Vaitiekūnas said in an interview with the Lithuanian TV channel Info TV. Recently, Lithuania, Latvia and Poland reported an increase in the number of detained illegal migrants from the Middle East and Africa on the border with Belarus, Minsk was accused of creating a migration crisis. Minsk rejects all charges. Lukashenko noted that Minsk will no longer restrain the flow of illegal migrants to the EU countries: because of the West’s sanctions, there is “neither money, nor effort.” The border guards of Belarus have repeatedly stated about the forcible expulsion of migrants by Lithuania, Poland and Latvia to the Belarusian territory.

