Lively and Reynolds hugged on the red carpet in front of photographers

Spouses Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively attended the New York premiere of Free Boy.

On the red carpet, the star couple appeared in each other’s arms. They joked, smiled and posed in front of photographers’ cameras with great pleasure. Apparently, during the long quarantine, they missed such events.

Ryan Reynolds’ action comedy “Free Guy” premiered Tuesday night at AMC’s Lincoln Square Theater in New York City. The 44-year-old actor struggled to contain his excitement, but was charming next to his wife Blake.

33-year-old Lively was dressed in a rather revealing pink dress with sequins. Blake pulled her long hair into a high ponytail, accentuated her face with makeup in natural shades, and also put on a few earrings and a few diamond rings on her fingers. The actress looked great.

Ryan wore a beige corduroy suit with a black and white plaid shirt underneath and brown suede dress shoes. He also wore glasses on his face.

