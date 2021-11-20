Lukashenko: Belarusian military could help migrants get to Poland

Alexander Lukashenko believes that the Belarusian military could help migrants get to Poland. Just out of sympathy. The President of Belarus said this in an interview with the BBC. At the same time, he stressed that he would not deal with this situation.

Lukashenko added that it was not the Belarusian authorities who organized the migration crisis at the European borders. And this is not pressure on the European Union. He continues to believe that the EU, after the imposition of sanctions, cut off Belarus’s ability to resist the migration flow. “They are not going to my state, but to your countries,” the Belarusian leader added.

He recalled that he did not and is not going to restrain the flow of migrants. And if they continue to come to Belarus, no one will deport them back. At the same time, Lukashenka complained that he did not invite migrants to Minsk and does not really want them to travel through his country.

We will remind, on Thursday, the Ministry of Defense of Poland detained about 100 migrants who were trying to illegally cross the border. At the same time, the Poles are sure that the Belarusian security forces provided assistance to the illegal immigrants.

There are several thousand people on the border of Belarus with Latvia, Lithuania and Poland. These are citizens of third countries who are trying to get into the European Union in this way. At the beginning of the week, migrants knocked down a fence and pelted Polish border guards with stones. In response, they were doused with water and tears.