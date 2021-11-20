Lukashenko compared Polish military with fascists – Gazeta.Ru

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that the servicemen of the Polish army treat illegal migrants on the border with Belarus as fascists. A fragment of the interview was published by the Telegram channel “Pool of the first”…

“You acted like the fascists. People sleep in the open air, you turn on the spotlights, sirens, flashers and so on. Fly in a helicopter. They sprayed tear gas – water, pesticides, helicopters flew at a low altitude to spray farther away in a whirlwind so that the children could get it, ”Lukashenka said.

He added, referring to his own experience of military service, that the Polish military violated the border of Belarus – they poured water with chemicals in the direction of Belarus, although even weapons cannot be directed to the adjacent territory.

In the same interview, the Belarusian leader did not rule outthat Minsk helped migrants to the abyss to the European Union

The migration crisis on the border between Poland and Belarus began in the summer after the Belarusian authorities relaxed their control over the flows of illegal immigrants amid deteriorating relations with the West. The situation escalated on November 8, when about 3 thousand refugees ended up on the Polish-Belarusian border. These people came from the countries of the Middle East and North Africa, who legally flew to Belarus, after which they headed towards Poland and the Baltic countries in the hope of getting into the EU.