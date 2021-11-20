Lukashenko threatened NATO with nuclear war – Gazeta.Ru

Western countries still remain indebted to Belarus for the losses suffered during the Second World War, but at the same time they are trying to break into the territory of the state again and start hostilities there. This was stated by the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko in an interview with the BBC, reports “BelTA”…

“You must understand that if we start a war here in Belarus, NATO and Russia will intervene. It will be a nuclear war, ”Lukashenka stressed.

Formerly NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg stated that the North Atlantic Alliance stands in solidarity with Poland in connection with the migration crisis on the border with Belarus and accused Lukashenka of using migrants to wage a hybrid war against other countries.

Prior to that, Minister of Defense of Belarus Viktor Khrenin accused Poland and other NATO countries bordering on Belarus in the fact that, by increasing their military presence at the borders of the republic, they want to unleash a conflict.

The migration crisis on the border of Belarus and the EU countries began in the summer of 2021 after President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko announced that he would weaken control over the flows of illegal migrants against the backdrop of yet another aggravation of relations with Western countries.