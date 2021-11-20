“Luxurious body”: Salma Hayek celebrated 54 years with a snapshot in a swimsuit

Salma Hayek. Photo: instagram.com/salmahayek

The famous American actress of Mexican descent Salma Hayek published pictures in a swimsuit in honor of her 54th birthday and delighted fans with her impeccable beauty, reports NUR.KZ

Sultry Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek looks indecently young for her age.

The day before, the 54-year-old movie star posted another hot shot on her Instagram page and excited the audience.

In the picture posted, the actress appeared in a one-piece swimsuit of bright yellow color with a piquant slit and a long skirt to match.

The form-fitting fabric of the swimsuit accentuated all the curves of Salma’s feminine body, including her luxurious neckline.

The image of the diva was complemented by black sunglasses and massive gold jewelry. The hair was pulled back into a bun.

The Hollywood star once again boasted a magnificent bust and unfading beauty.

So Salma Hayek celebrated her 54th birthday on September 2. The Hollywood diva never hid her age, and therefore, on her birthday, she was the first to tell fans how she feels when she is a year older.

“I am very grateful and proud of each of my 54 years. Thanks for all the birthday greetings,” the artist said to the fans.

The reaction of admiring fans was not long in coming.

“Are you exactly 54?”, “And you look 25!” comments and congratulate Salma on the new year of her life.

Original article: https://www.nur.kz/showbiz/image/1872318-roskosnoe-telo-salma-hajek-otmetila-54-letie-snimkom-v-kupalnike/