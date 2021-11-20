main film premieres of the week – RT in Russian

On October 18, two films by cult directors will be released in Russia at once: “French Bulletin. Supplement to the newspaper “Liberty. Wes Anderson’s Kansas Evening Sun, with many movie stars, and Ridley Scott’s The Last Duel, written by Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Will Smith will be seen in King Richard as the father of the famous Williams sisters. Among the Russian premieres are the interpretation of the ancient Greek myth “Medea”, the debut of Yevgeny Maryan “Milk of the Bird”, as well as the drama “Sky”, dedicated to the feat of pilots Oleg Peshkov and Konstantin Murakhtin in Syria.

“French Bulletin. Supplement to the newspaper “Liberty. Kansas Evening Sun (The French Dispatch)

The fact that the long-awaited film by Wes Anderson, familiar with the director’s work, is on the screen, the viewer will guess already from the aesthetics of the color palette and recognizable directorial techniques. This time, the story is centered on three storylines, united by publications in the French Gazette, an appendix to a fictional newspaper published in a nonexistent city. Anderson, while creating this picture, was inspired by real materials from The New Yorker. In particular, co-founder of the magazine Harold Ross became the prototype of the editor-in-chief (played by Bill Murray).

On the set, Anderson gathered mainly the actors with whom he had already collaborated. For example, Tilda Swinton, Adrian Brody, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan and Owen Wilson appeared at the infamous Grand Budapest Hotel. In the new film, you can see other stars of the first magnitude – Francis McDormand, Timothy Chalamet and Benicio Del Toro.

King Richard

At first glance, it may seem that the film about the life of the father of famous tennis players Serena and Venus Williams is another sports drama. However, according to Will Smith, who played the main role, this tape is still deeper and is devoted to slightly different issues.

“In fact, the film is about paternal love and responsibility and, in general, about the responsibility of parents for their children,” the artist said in an interview with Izvestia.

Real members of the Williams family vouch for the veracity of the facts in the biopic. One of the sisters, four-time Olympic tennis champion Venus, admitted that she took the picture very emotionally. According to the athlete, the family in the tape is “displayed almost perfectly” and all its members are “as they really are.” Rotten Tomatoes had a freshness rating of a whopping 91% based on 47 reviews.

The Last Duel

At the end of this year, legendary director Ridley Scott has two premieres at once, including The Last Duel. The plot of the medieval drama, based on the novel of the same name by the American writer Eric Yager, is revealed in turn from the positions of three heroes. So for the audience an objective picture of what is happening can begin to take shape only in the course of the film. The story centers on the confrontation between the knight Jean de Carrouge (Matt Damon) and his neighbor Jacques Le Gris (Adam Driver). Conflict flares up with renewed vigor when de Carrouge returns from the war and learns that Le Gris had raped his wife Marguerite (Jody Comer).

The script was the strong point of The Last Duel. It was handled by Nicole Holofsener and the leading actors Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. Affleck and Damon have already worked together on the screenplay for Good Will Hunting, which won an Oscar for Best Screenplay.

“Sky”

The premiere of the film “Sky” is timed to the anniversary of the death of the pilot, Hero of Russia Oleg Peshkov in Syria: on November 24, the film will be shown at the Khmeimim airbase, and in the Russian box office it will be released a little earlier.

The events that formed the basis of the film directed by Igor Kopylov took place in 2015. The role of the prototype of the military pilot Oleg Peshkov (in the film – Soshnikov) was played by Igor Petrenko, and the navigator Konstantin Murakhtin (Muravyov) – by Ivan Batarev. Both actors have already starred in war dramas. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu instructed to include “Sky” in the list of mandatory viewing in the armed forces.

“Medea”

The modern adaptation of the ancient Greek tragedy from the director Alexander Zeldovich, even before the official premiere, has collected several awards and positive reviews from film critics. At the international festival in Locarno “Medea” won the prize of the youth jury. And at Kinotavr, the film’s composer Alexei Retinsky took the Mikael Tariverdiev prize for the best film score.

“The Russian director, whose work is devoid of any intricacy or ambiguity, shows that he does not intend to follow the graceful canons on which most modern art house films are based. Quite the opposite: he resorts to a maximalist style, while his ambitions are provocative, ”director Stefan Ivancic is quoted as saying on the official website of the Locarno festival.

The film, in which the leading roles went to the Georgian actress Tinatin Dalakishvili (“Star”) and Yevgeny Tsyganov (“Brest Fortress”), has become a topical interpretation of the ancient Greek playwright Euripides about a woman distraught with love who wants to avenge her betrayal.

“Poultry milk”

The debut full-length film of the Moldovan director Yevgeniy Maryan conquered “Kinotavr” with its cinematography: Nikolay Zheludovich, who was in charge of the camera, received the second award (last year the cameraman became a triumphant in a similar nomination for the film “Three”). The main part of the filming took place in the Moldavian village of Rogi, therefore, the way the creators of the picture conveyed the atmosphere, characters and life of the hinterland deserves special attention.

Adrian is a 16-year-old teenager (his role was played by Vitaly Nazarenko, for him the film was his debut), who, like many teenagers, suffers from misunderstanding and rejection from society. He conflicts with peers, tries to sort out his relationship with his family, and is confronted with the betrayal of a friend. The hero wants to hide from reality, to run away from all problems. The guy chooses a very non-standard way – to leave for Italy. However, his plan has never materialized.