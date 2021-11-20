Makeup artists made Alice Freundlich out of Kristen Stewart: “They made up for Princess Diana”

The transformation of the actress is being discussed on the web Kristen Stewartwhich plays the role Princess Diana in the new film “Spencer. Secrets of Princess Diana”. The actress, who became famous for her role as Bella Swan in the TV series “Twilight”, became very similar to the People’s Artist of the USSR Alice Freundlich…

Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana

A feature film will be released this November Pablo Larraina about Princess Diana. The role of the legendary princess went to Kristen Stewart. The picture is presented at the Venice Film Festival.

“Kristen can be very different, she can be very mysterious and very fragile, and ultimately very strong, and this is what we need,” – explained his choice of actress for the role of director Pablo Larrain.

The make-up artists did a good job on the Hollywood star. As a result, the actress began to remind the Russian-speaking public of the People’s Artist of the USSR Alisa Freindlich. This similarity amazed internet users.

Blogger Rustam Solntsev told about a funny similarity to his subscribers.

“Kristen Stewart had a lot of time to make up for Princess Diana so that in the end it turned out Alice Freundlich,” wrote Solntsev under the photo of Stewart.

The followers agreed that the actresses had become indistinguishable.

“Ahaha. At first I thought it was Freundlich”; “The make-up artist was apparently born in the USSR”; “As I saw the photo, the first thought was Alisa Freundlich! Yes, it is clear that these make-up artists slipped her photo instead of Diana,” they commented on the photo on the Web.