Marina Khlebnikova, burnt in fire, needs donors

The attending physician of the singer Marina Khlebnikova, who was seriously injured during a fire in her apartment, told the details about the artist’s condition. The singer, we recall, received serious burns – according to a number of sources, her face and body were burned. A number of sources reported that the face was hurt so badly that at first the doctors could not recognize the very star of the 90s in the patient.

It is previously known that the fire could start because of an unextinguished cigarette, which the artist could forget about when she went to bed. When the flame flared up, she tried to escape on her own from the room engulfed in fire, fortunately, relatives came to the rescue. However, now Khlebnikova will have to undergo serious treatment. At the first stage, the doctors even had to put her in an artificial coma.

Representatives of the singer in the evening the next day after the tragedy gathered in the program with Andrey Malakhov to talk about what happened and about the current state of the singer. According to doctor Igor Sharipov, the hospital managed to stabilize her condition. As far as we know, the patient’s life is now out of danger, but many difficulties are still ahead.

“We managed to cope with the acute phase of traumatic shock,” Sharipov said. “Possible complications may lie ahead …”

The doctor confirmed that the victim had a burn in 20% of the body, while these burns are life-threatening – all because the face and respiratory tract were injured. In addition, Khlebnikova has intoxication and a large blood-lymph-plasma loss. She now needs a blood transfusion.

“She needs donors – preferably,” the doctor said. “It doesn’t matter what blood type, the plasma will be filtered there.”

