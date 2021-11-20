Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr will play in the film by Christopher Nolan

Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr. will star in Christopher Nolan’s new film Oppenheimer, which is slated to shoot in spring 2022. About it informs Deadline citing sources.

The film is dedicated to the American theoretical physicist Robert Oppenheimer, who is called “the father of the atomic bomb.” He was the scientific director of the Manhattan Project, in which he developed a new type of weapon during World War II.

Who exactly Damon and Downey Jr. will play is still unknown. Oppenheimer will be played by Cillian Murphy. Emily Blunt will also appear in the film.

The film will be based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book by Kai Byrd and the late Martin J. Sherwin, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer (2005). The film will be produced and distributed by Universal, although Nolan has only worked with Warner Bros. for the past 20 years. The controversy arose over the film company’s decision to release films simultaneously in cinema and on streaming services.

The fact that the next film by Christopher Nolan will be dedicated to Robert Oppenheimer, who is called “the father of the atomic bomb”, became known in September. At the time, Deadline called the upcoming project “a historical movie of epic proportions” comparable to “Dunkirk”. The premiere of the picture is scheduled for July 21, 2023.