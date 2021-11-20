Matt Damon told how he and Ben Affleck almost ended up on the street at the dawn of their careers

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon need no introduction – you’ve probably seen more than one movie with these actors. However, their path to fame was not easy. Talking to journalists at the Cannes Film Festival, Damon recalled that at the dawn of his career, he and Affleck literally had nowhere to live, because no one wanted to rent an apartment to aspiring actors.

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

“Ben just broke up with his fiancée and moved in with me. We had no money and no credit history, so no one in Los Angeles wanted to rent us an apartment, – says Damon. – Then we began to carry with us the Daily Variety newspaper, in which it was written that we had sold the script for Good Will Hunting. We said, “Look, these are the guys from the photo. We sold the script and we have the money. ” Fortunately, one person nevertheless took mercy and rented an apartment to us. “

Good Will Hunting was released in 1997 and grossed nearly $ 226 million on a $ 10 million budget. Damon and Affleck won numerous awards, including an Academy Award for Best Screenplay, and their careers took off.

In an interview, Damon also revealed how he turned down the biggest royalties in history. “Once I was offered to play in a small film called Avatar. James Cameron was willing to pay me 10% of the fees. Now I will go down in history. You have never met an actor who refused such a fee before, ”Damon said. The actor added that he turned down the offer, as he was filming then in “Jason Bourne”.

As a result, Cameron took on the lead role of actor Sam Worthington. Avatar grossed more than $ 2.7 billion at the box office, becoming the highest grossing film in cinema history.

Photo: Getty Images