Media: Bitcoin exchange Kraken will stop trading Monero in the UK

A Reddit user under the pseudonym tryM3B1tch allegedly published the text of a letter from the Kraken bitcoin exchange, which says about the closure of access to trading Monero (XMR) cryptocurrency in the UK.

Several users have created similar topics with similar document text.

According to the text of the letter, the decision was made to comply with UK regulatory requirements. In the document, the Kraken team apologizes for any inconvenience caused.

From November 23rd, UK users will no longer be able to increase their Monero margin positions, but they will be able to reduce them. On November 26, the platform will forcefully close them and cancel all open orders from XMR.

UK Kraken users will not be able to top up their balances in anonymous cryptocurrency. They will have the ability to withdraw Monero to other wallets and exchanges. XMR Instant Buy and Sell services for Bitcoin, USD and EUR trading pairs will also become unavailable.

In November 2020, the ShapeShift cryptocurrency exchange delisted the privacy-focused coins of Monero, Dash and Zcash. The company explained the solution to possible problems with regulators.

Since January 15, 2021, bitcoin exchange Bittrex has also stopped trading Monero, Dash and Zcash.

As a reminder, in November 2021, Kraken’s UK subsidiary Crypto Facilities received approval FCA to work in the country.

