Migrants throw stones at Polish police officers at Belarusian border

Several groups of migrants from the Middle East once again tried to break through to the European Union through the Belarusian-Polish border. They threw stones at police cars. About it informs tweeted the Polish police.

According to message Polish border service, the largest group of migrants consisted of two hundred people, the rest were dozens of people. They are said to have used firecrackers and tear gas. However, no one managed to break through. No one was hurt on the Polish side.

In total, on Friday, border guards recorded 195 attempts to cross the border outside the checkpoints. Five undocumented migrants and several suspects of complicity in illegal border crossing were detained.