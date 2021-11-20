Migrants throw stones at Polish police officers at Belarusian border

Several groups of migrants from the Middle East once again tried to break through to the European Union through the Belarusian-Polish border. They threw stones at police cars. About it informs tweeted the Polish police.
According to message Polish border service, the largest group of migrants consisted of two hundred people, the rest were dozens of people. They are said to have used firecrackers and tear gas. However, no one managed to break through. No one was hurt on the Polish side.
In total, on Friday, border guards recorded 195 attempts to cross the border outside the checkpoints. Five undocumented migrants and several suspects of complicity in illegal border crossing were detained.
- In 2021, a migration crisis arose on the Belarusian border with the European Union. This happened after Alexander Lukashenko announced that the country would no longer detain undocumented migrants and drug traffickers heading to EU countries.
- The European Union accuses Lukashenka of organizing the crisis. In recent months, tens of thousands of migrants from the Middle East, mainly from Iraq and Syria, have arrived in Minsk. Numerous journalistic investigations indicate that the trips to Europe for migrants were organized with the help of the Belarusian authorities.
- Estonian Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets stated that Lukashenka promised the European Union to end the crisis in exchange for his official recognition as President of Belarus and the lifting of sanctions. Minsk did not comment on these words.