Mini in the morning and in the evening: we disassemble two new images of Rihanna

Rihanna

Reporters rarely miss the appearance of 33-year-old Rihanna, because every appearance of the singer in public is an occasion to talk about fashion and trends. Rihanna and her stylist Jalil Weaver don’t limit themselves to one style or brand and are always ready to surprise fashion fans. Two new images of the singer are a clear example of this.

Rihanna

On Sunday evening, she went to the trendy restaurant Giorgio Baldi (it’s worth noting that Rihanna is a regular there) and appeared in public in an image that can be described as glamorous Gothic.

Rihanna opted for a long Rick Owens hooded trench coat and a shiny miniskirt with symmetrical slits from the brand’s current spring / summer collection. The singer complemented the image with rectangular Kuboraum sunglasses.

Well, the next day, Rihanna seemed in the mood for dinner at home, so she went shopping at Bristol Farms in Beverly Hills. The celebrity chose a miniskirt again, this time in denim, and opted for a vibrant, Californian-style look. Not a trace of the gothic was left – the singer appeared in public in a colorful shirt from the Celine x Tyson Reeder collaboration.

However, true fans expect from Rihanna not only new fashionable images, but also new music. And recently, the singer gave fans hope for an early release. Last week, Rihanna celebrated an important date – her latest album, Anti, has been on the Billboard 200 chart for five years. One of the fans in the commentary noted that the star could celebrate this event with a new song.

I think I should. Soon,

– Rihanna answered him.