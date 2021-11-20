Modesty beautifies: Ben Affleck is back to being a simple guy

Hollywood star as a bully, romantic, salesman and bartender.

Ben Affleck 2021 is hard not to envy. He acts in good films, advocates sobriety, looks absolutely happy and pleased with himself next to the dazzling Jennifer Lopez. This is exactly what a successful Hollywood artist should be – confident, collected, cold-blooded.

Perhaps, however, the current Affleck will seem unattainable to someone. A kind of Bruce Wayne, who locked the Batman suit in the closet and now enjoys the status of a calm millionaire. However, on the screen, Ben often plays the roles of completely different guys – completely devoid of pathos and stellar gloss. KinoReporter has assembled a team of such Affleck characters, each of whom is the most ordinary (but at the same time very colorful) native of the common American people.

High and Confused (1993)

In the immortal masterpiece of teenage cinema from maestro Richard Linklater, Affleck played the typical bad guy, the school bully Oh‘Bannion, whose main entertainment is to poison youngsters. Do not feed him with bread, let him catch some botanist and give him a notable flogging. The type, alas, is absolutely recognizable in any country and in any era: there are enough harmful bullers everywhere. Even in the States, even in Russia. This one, however, carries a well-deserved punishment, having turned from a thunderstorm of school corridors into a general ridicule.

It is curious that on the screen, the 20-year-old Affleck behaved outrageously, but outside it he remained a good boy. While Matthew McConaughey, Milla Jovovich and other young actors were smoking marijuana, Ben only imitated puffs. Also, unlike his young colleagues, he did not abuse alcohol and in every possible way called others to responsibility. How, they say, can one in his right mind put on the collar in the evening, and calmly trudge to the set in the morning ?!

“Party People from the Supermarket” (1995)

Cult independent filmmaker Kevin Smith and Ben Affleck are longtime friends. They worked together more than once, and now Smith spoke about Affleck’s changes in appearance and mood as warmly as only a truly close friend can.

“He’s in better shape now than ever, – said the director. – I’m a fan of Ben Affleck. But only recently I realized that this dude is incredibly good. He looks 20 years younger than last year. This is what love does to a person! “

Affleck’s first appearance at Smith’s was pretty comical. In Supermarket Party People, a comedy about a bunch of over-the-top loafers, Ben played an arrogant dandy in the men’s fashion department. He looks down on other loafers – as, in fact, on the visitors of his boutique. “The client is always wrong” – this is his credo. And if you have ever come across a mischievous seller, in whose eyes you are not the first-class person, in Affleck’s upstart you will meet a well-known character.

Chasing Amy (1996)

The second collaboration between Affleck and Kevin Smith, where Ben has already played the main role. It should be noted that one of the most heartfelt in more than thirty years of acting career. Holden McNeill draws comics and one day falls in love with a girl who, what a problem, turns out to be a lesbian. But Holden does not lose faith in the lucky star, continues to whip after her, eventually gets his way … And soon finds out hard-hitting details about her past.

Despite the scattering of geeky jokes, Chasing Amy is an absolutely heartbreaking drama about the dying of love and friendship. Moreover, the drama is woven from such everyday, ubiquitous situations that Affleck’s hero here seems literally stretched out from the street, or from a bar, or from a sagging sofa of a smoky cramped apartment. He is one of us, a close, recognizable, average loser (albeit with an artistic gift). And that is why it hurts so much at the thought that for his chosen one he could not become someone more significant.

Good Will Hunting (1997)

For the script for a touching film about a brilliant mathematician with a difficult character, Affleck received the first Oscar in his career. But if in life Ben shared the award with his friend and colleague Matt Damon, then in the film Ben’s character named Chucky Sullivan does not look so advantageous compared to the extraordinary Will. However, it is for the best.: every eccentric needs a simpler friend. It is in this tandem that the heroes really complement and enrich each other.

Cheerful kind-hearted Chucky is the real soul of the company. In grief and joy, he will always be there. Will give you a ride where you want it. Will intervene in a fight. Will help to hook up a girl in a bar. This is his own guy on the board, who lives well without thinking about existential problems. Many would not refuse such an understanding father as the hero of Robin Williams (a sensitive psychologist). But, perhaps, no less spectators dream of a loyal comrade like Chucky.

“Someone else’s ticket” (2000)

Advertising agent Buddy is an arrogant and self-righteous guy. But under the influence of a momentary impulse, he decides to respect the stranger and gives him his plane ticket. The reason for this, however, is not the spirit of Christmas, but the desire to spend the night with a charming blonde. Soon the hero learns with horror that the plane on which he was supposed to fly is wrecked. Tormented by pangs of conscience, Buddy goes to the widow (Gwyneth Paltrow) of the poor fellow, who took his place, to confess everything. And falls in love like a boy.

Young and charming, Affleck with a sparkling Hollywood smile is the perfect romantic hero. But the reassessment of values ​​he carried out is understandable to everyone who at least once thought about the eternal and tried to become a little better than he was until now.

Buddy loves cheeseburgers, baseball, and pretty women. As in general, and most normal men. He is not a fool, not a coward, not a scoundrel. He’s not a role model, but with this guy it would be nice to have a drink or fry meat in the backyard. Without fear that he will stab you in the back with a sharpened knife.

“Out of the game” (2020)

A year after the release of the action movie “Triple Frontier” and a year before the appearance of “Justice League Zach Snyder” Affleck appeared in another surprisingly human role. Ben has previously collaborated with director Gavin Oh‘Connor, playing in Payback (2016) an autistic accountant with incredible math skills. In the tape “Out of the game”, the affleck character has only one ability, much less impressive: flush life down the toilet over and over again.

He lost his son. Divorced his wife. Mired in depression. Sucked on the bottle. And out of hopelessness, he undertook to coach the school basketball team, consisting of losers and idlers. Loneliness, alcoholism, longing for a glorious past – all this Affleck went through in the real world.

But the demons of past anxiety and suffering only spurred the actor, helped him cope with a difficult role with commendable courage and undeniable dignity. And the characteristic rustle with which a well-aimed ball flies into the ring, kindled in his extinguished eyes a spark of the old passion, inspiration and love for life in all its manifestations.

“Delicate Bar” (2021)

Affleck played the bartender 30 years ago in the charming Christmas dramedy “200 Cigarettes”. Now the circle is complete: Ben went back to the bar. True, in a more serious and important project for him.

“Tender Bar” is a screen version of the autobiographical novel of the same name by John Joseph Moringer, directed by George Clooney. The hero of the work (in the film he was played by Ty Sheridan) wanders around the taverns and communicates with unfamiliar guys in order to find in one of them a replacement for the escaped dad. It is such a father figure for him that eventually becomes Uncle Charlie, played by Affleck, who cleverly pours drinks of varying strength into glasses, and at the same time gives the guy lessons in male education.

According to Affleck, filming in “Tender Bar” was a unique experience for him, because everything, as they say, has grown together just perfect. An excellent director, a great script, a great role – and after all, Ben used to think that this usually happens to much more fortunate people. But this time it was lucky and Affleck, who called the chance to take part in this film “manna from heaven”. It remains to be seen whether, in addition, he will be lucky with the attention of the American Film Academy.