Moscow Art Theater. Chekhov will present “Walpurgis Night” by Venedikt Erofeev

The premiere of the performance based on the writer’s recollections of his stay in a psychiatric hospital will take place on November 27.

November 27 on the stage of the Moscow Art Theater. Chekhov, the premiere of the tragicomedy based on the play by Venedikt Erofeev “Walpurgis Night, or the Commander’s Steps” will take place.

Walpurgis Night, written in 1985, is based on Erofeev’s recollections of his stay in the Kashchenko Psychiatric Hospital. This is the only completed play by the writer, and it is very rarely staged. In the center of the plot is a certain Gurevich, who, once in the clinic, gets to know its very colorful inhabitants.

Stage director Ulanbek Bayaliev believes that this story is that everyone needs love: “The look of Venedikt Erofeev at the world is the look of an outcast, a totally lonely person. The heroes of his play are as outcasts as he is. People whose talent, whose life no one needs at all … But even as outcasts, we need love – this is the main vital necessity. Maybe this is what our story is about. “

Ulanbek Bayaliev is known for such productions as Late Love at the Studio of Theater Arts, Drums in the Night at the Et Cetera Theater and the play Sugar German, which was staged on the Small Stage of the Moscow Art Theater. Chekhov in 2019.

The main roles in the play are performed by Dmitry Nazarov, Igor Vernik and Nikolai Salnikov.

The performance will be shown on November 27 and 28, as well as December 4 and 16.