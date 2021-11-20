https://ria.ru/20211120/davlenie-1759935661.html
Moscow recorded a record of low atmospheric pressure for November 20
The barometers in Moscow showed the lowest value of atmospheric pressure for November 20 in the entire history of measurements, a leading employee of the weather center told RIA Novosti, November 20, 2021
MOSCOW, November 20 – RIA Novosti. Barometers in Moscow showed the lowest atmospheric pressure for November 20 in the entire history of measurements, leading employee of the Phobos weather center Evgeny Tishkovets told RIA Novosti. He added that the absolute record for this month in the capital has been held since November 25, 1973 – 709 millimeters of mercury. On Saturday, forecasters also expect heavy rainfall, snow and strong winds in the metropolitan area. During the day, the air temperature will reach one to three degrees Celsius, then a cold snap will begin. Tishkovets’ colleague Mikhail Leus, in an interview with the agency, admitted that the atmospheric pressure will drop to 719 millimeters, but by the evening it will begin to grow actively.
“By 09:00 in Moscow, the barometer readings dropped to 721.4 millimeters of mercury, which is 0.4 millimeters <...> lower than the absolute record of this day set in 2008,” the agency’s source said.
He added that the absolute record for this month in the capital has been held since November 25, 1973 – 709 millimeters of mercury.
On Saturday, forecasters also expect heavy rainfall, snow and strong winds in the metropolitan area. During the day, the air temperature will reach one to three degrees Celsius, then a cold snap will begin.
Tishkovets’ colleague Mikhail Leus, in an interview with the agency, admitted that the atmospheric pressure will drop to 719 millimeters, but by the evening it will begin to grow actively.
